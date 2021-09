There are 16 new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health said in a media release Saturday.

All of the new cases are in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the current Delta outbreak to 1,146.

There are 13 cases in hospital. One case is in North Shore, seven in Auckland and five are in Middlemore. Four are in ICU or HDU.

307,040 Māori have now received 1st doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 154,162 2nd doses, the ministry said.