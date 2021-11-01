162 new Covid community cases, 53 in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported 162 new cases today. Five of these are in Waikato, one in Northland and the rest in Auckland, taking the outbreak total to 3,510.

All Northland cases are isolating at home, and interviews with them continue to identify new locations of interest.

For new cases in Waikato, one is in Ngāruawāhia, two are in Ōtorohanga and one is in Hamilton.

The number of community cases in Canterbury remains at five. As reported yesterday, the fifth case has been confirmed as historical and will be removed from case numbers tomorrow.

Some 70 of today's cases have been epidemiologically linked to the Delta outbreak, and 92 cases have yet to be linked, with investigations continuing.

Of yesterday's cases, 33 people have been infectious in the community and 107 people were in isolation during their infectious period.

Three people in Northland have now recovered from Covid-19 and 37 of Waikato's cases have also recovered. A total of 1,573 people have also recovered.

Of the 53 people in hospital, 15 are in North Shore, 19 in Middlemore and 19 in Auckland hospitals. Three people are in intensive care units.

There are also four new cases identified at the border in managed isolation.

Auckland update

The focus today in Auckland remains on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, the health ministry says.



Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms, even if they are mild, to get tested - even if they are vaccinated.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 1,115 individuals to isolate at home - this includes 564 cases across 372 households.

One more staff member of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson has tested positive, meaning the total number of staff cases is now two.

The total number of cases related to Edmonton Meadows care home is now 10.

As it was reported yesterday, two of the Covid-19 positive residents are in ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.



The care home continues to operate under Alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.



As the source of transmission remains unknown, whole-genome sequencing is underway.

Vaccine update

Māori have now reached 72% of first doses (410,683). Some 300,709 Māori are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 20,176 doses were administered around the country yesterday with 4,867 people getting their first jab. Aucklanders receiving their first dose reached 1,302, and 5,102 Aucklanders became fully vaccinated.

Some 88% (3,709,315) of all eligible New Zealanders have now received their first dose, with 75% (3,159,301 ) of New Zealanders fully vaccinated.

In district health board area where Covid-19 cases are active, Northland is at 127,753 first doses (79%) and 103,689 second doses (64%). Auckland metropolitan boards are now at 1,308,317 first doses (91%) and 1,154,622 second doses (81%). Waikato DHB is at 309,732 first doses (87%) and 258,045 second doses (72%), and Canterbury DHB is at 440,277 first doses (91%) and 356,328 second doses (74%).