167 new Covid cases today; two elders die

Covid-19 community new case numbers have fallen in today's Ministry of Health report to 167.

Five of these are in Northland (two in Dargaville, one in the Far North and one Kaikohe), 17 in Waikato, 140 in Auckland, one in both Lakes and Bay of Plenty regions and one in Canterbury.

The new Bay of Plentycase was found in Mount Maunganui, and another was found in Tauranga. This Tauranga case came in after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and will be formally included in tomorrow’s figures. This follows further positive detections of Covid-19 reported yesterday in wastewater samples in both Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

Everyone who lives or has travelled to the Bay of Plenty region is asked to monitor locations of interest and to get tested if symptoms arise.

Two elderly patients die

There are two new Covid-19 cases in the Mid-Central region today, taking the total in the region to four. These cases will be formally included in the region’s total tomorrow as notification of the cases was received after the morning cut-off.

One is in Ashhurst and one is in Levin. The Ministry is encouraging testing for anyone with mild symptoms of Covid-19 across Horowhenua, Manawatū, and Tararua.

In Canterbury, one case was announced yesterday and is being officially added to case numbers today. The other is a household contact of the first case and is already in isolation. This second case will be added to the case tally tomorrow, as details came in after the cut-off period.

There is also the death of two patients with Covid-19. One was a woman in her 80s at Middlemore Hospital, and a man in his 90s in North Shore Hospital who had been living at the Edmonton Meadows Care Home.

The total in the current outbreak is now at 6,334.

Due to the ministry experiencing issues in accessing itsCovid-19 database, information on the number of linked and unlinked cases, and the vaccination status of those hospitalised, for today is unknown but will be uploaded to the ministry's website when available.

Of yesterday's 157 cases, 48 have had exposure events and 109 cases were in isolation during their infectious period.

There are 85 people in hospital, down from 88 yesterday. 19 are in North shore, 26 in Middlemore, 35 in Auckland, one in Whangārei and three in Waikato. There are six people in ICU and the average of hospitalisations is 51.