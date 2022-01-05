17 new cases; Bay of Plenty surpasses Auckland case numbers

Low numbers continue into the new year, with the Ministry of Health reporting 17 new Covid-19 cases in the community today.

For the first time in the Delta outbreak, the Bay of Plenty has taken over Auckland with the most cases with nine being reported in the region, three for the Waikato and five in Auckland.

The Delta outbreak total is now at 11,003, and the active case total is at 1,102.

No new Omicron cases have been detected at the border or in the community. However, border cases have surpassed community case numbers with 23 being reported today, all of which are in managed isolation.

Taranaki cases

Two cases are also being reported in Taranaki but will be officially recorded in tomorrow's tally after missing the cut-off report time.

The Taranaki District Health Board says the new cases are from the same household and were in isolation together in New Plymouth. Covid-19 Response Manager Gillian Campbell says investigations are underway to determine if the new cases are linked to any existing clusters, and to determine locations of interest.

Campbell also says that Taranaki Base Hospital's Emergency Department has been confirmed as an exposure event in early January.

“We have completed a risk assessment of ED and no staff have had to be stood down.

“ED will be listed as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health’s website. Casual contacts need to be aware of exposure between 6:30pm on Saturday 1 January – 12:00am on Sunday 2 January. Anyone who was in ED during this time should follow the advice from the Ministry of Health,” Campbell says.

New case info

In The Waikato, two of the new cases are in Te Kuiti and the other in Hamilton. Public health staff and welfare providers are supporting 51 cases to isolate at home.

All of the new Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga, and all are linked to previously reported cases.

No new info has been confirmed in relation to yesterday's report of a third border-related Omicron case. The ministry says the risk to the community is extremely low.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 1,091people to isolate at home, including 303 cases, in Auckland.

44 people are now receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. Eight are in North Shore, 14 in Auckland, 17 in Middlemore, four in Tauranga, and one in Rotorua. Five people are in ICU with two in Middlemore and three in Tauranga.

Vaccine update

The ministry confirms that the time between second doses and booster doses has reduced from six months to four months from today. People who are eligible for a booster shot can do so through the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26, or visit a walk-in vaccination centre. Those who had their second dose at least 6 months ago, can book an appointment now through Book My Vaccine.

From 17 January 2022, people can book boosters at BookMyVaccine.nz if it’s been four months since their second dose.

For eligible Māori, 500,775 (88%) first doses have been given out and 462,658 Māori (81%) are fully vaccinated.

403 first doses, 1,410 second doses, 20 third primary doses and 5,328 booster doses were administered yesterday.