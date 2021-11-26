173 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 173 new cases in the community today, bringing the outbreak total close to 8,000 with 7,832 cases.

154 of these are in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, one in Northland, two in Bay of Plenty and one in the Lakes region.

The new Northland case is a child who has been linked to an Auckland case who has been isolating. A case in Ruakākā reported yesterday has now been linked. Anyone living in or near Ruakākā with symptoms that could be Covid-19 is urged to get a test.

Of the new Waikato cases, six are in Huntly, four in Hamilton, three in Te Kūiti, and two in Ngāruawāhia. There were further locations of interest identified yesterday across Hamilton, Huntly and Te Kūiti and have been added to the health ministry's website.

Of the new Bay of Plenty cases, one is in Tauranga (a close contact of a previously confirmed case and is already in isolation) and the second returned a positive result after getting a test in Tauranga. However, the ministry says they usually live in Waikato and this person will be transferred back to their home.

The new case in the Lakes region is in Rotorua. The case is a close contact of a previously reported case and has been in isolation.

There is also one new case in Canterbury. However, as the case was reported after the 9am cut off, it will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow. This person has been classified as a low risk to public health. They’re a household contact of a previously confirmed case and are already in managed isolation.

Some 92 of today's cases are linked and 81 are unlinked, with investigations underway.

Of the 78 people now in hospital, 19 people are in North Shore, 24 in Middlemore, 32 in Auckland, and three in Waikato hospitals, with seven people in ICU. The average age of hospitalisations is 46.

Need a boost?

There were 18,092 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,319 first doses and 11,773 second doses. To date, 92% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85% are fully vaccinated.

Māori are now at 81% first doses and 66% first doses.

For those who have had their second dose for more than six months, people can now book early through the Book My Vaccine website to get their booster shot from November 29, next Monday.

The ministry says it has now issued more than two million My Vaccine Passes. Pharmacies are also able to assist with people wanting their vaccine pass, and there is an option to receive their pass through the post.

The ministry is also increasing its call centre capacity to deal with people to call through to them get their vaccine pass, check their NH1 number or set up their My Covid Record account.