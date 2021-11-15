173 new Covid cases; 90 people in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported 173 new community cases today, taking the Delta outbreak total to 5,751.

This comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a press conference from the Beehive at 4pm today.

Seven of the new cases are in Waikato, two in Northland, one in the Lakes region and 163 in Auckland.

The ministry is also reporting a new case in the Wairarapa town of Masterton. Local public health officials believe this case was found early in the course of infection. They are carrying out interviews with the person today to identify any close contacts and exposure events.



A new case in Taupō was also announced today, and both this and the Masterton case will be added to case numbers tomorrow.

There are no new cases in the MidCentral DHB region. Interviews are continuing but whole genome sequencing results indicate the two cases reported yesterday have links back to the Waikato cluster. The cases remain in isolation in the same household.

Three cases are being reported in the Lakes DHB region. Two of these cases, in Rotorua, were first announced yesterday by the ministry and have been officially recorded today.



The new case in Taupō is a household contact of a known case, and is isolating at home. This takes the total number of cases in the Lakes district in this outbreak to six.

There was also a death of a woman in her 90s in North Shore Hospital.

Case info

in today's cases, 63 of today's new cases have been epidemiologically linked, and 110 are yet to be linked, with investigations to establish links underway.

The two Northland cases are in Kaitaia, and both are linked to known cases. The ministry is encouraging anyone who visited Sacred Heart Dargaville church on November 7 between 9am and 10:30am to get tested today and isolate at home until they receive a negative test result.



Testing is available in Dargaville today from 9am to 4pm at Dargaville Hospital.

Of the new Waikato cases, three are in Ōtorohanga, two in Hamilton, one in Kawhia and one in Huntly. Five of today’s cases are linked. Interviews with the remaining two cases are continuing to determine any links to existing cases.



One of the unlinked cases is in Huntly and undergoes regular surveillance testing so isn’t thought to explain the recent positive Covid-19 detection in wastewater in the area. However, interviews with the case today will also help discover any other potential cases in the area.

Hospitalisations have risen to 90; 26 are in North Shore, 21 in Middlemore, 39 in Auckland, two in Waitākere, one in Whangārei and one in Waikato hospitals. Seven people are in ICU.