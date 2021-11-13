175 new cases; first Taupō case confirmed

There are 175 new community cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in this current Delta outbreak to 5,371, the Health Ministry says.

The ministry has confirmed that Taupō now has its first Covid-19 positive case. "The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week," the ministry said in a statement. "The person’s four household contacts are being tested today."

The vast majority of new cases are in Auckland, which has 159 new cases.

Taranaki has five new cases, which the ministry said are part of the Stratford household of six first announced on Friday.

"All six cases tested positive on Thursday evening in Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital for Covid-19 related reasons. The person has now been discharged and is at home isolating with the five remaining cases," the ministry said.

Taranaki DHB’s Incident Management Team controller, Gillian Campbell, said, "It’s really important we wrap the right support around the people affected. They are following our advice and wanting to do the right thing to protect their community.

“They have been helpful with information during contact tracing investigations and we ask our community to be kind and respectful of their current situation and their needs as a family/whānau.

“It’s not ok to make accusations or presumptions of these people. Please remember, it’s the virus that’s the problem, not the people," Campbell said in a statement.

Northland has two new cases, both with clear links to known cases. The ministry did not disclose where in Northland the cases are located.

Waikato has eight new cases - four in Hamilton, three in Ōtorohanga, and one whose location is still to be confirmed.

Hospital

The ministry said 93 cases are currently in hospital, up from 85 on Friday. Their average age is 51. Thirty-six of the cases are in Auckland, 30 in Middlemore, 25 in North Shore and two are in Waitakere. Nine of these cases are in intensive care or high dependency units.

59 per cent (50 cases) of Friday's 85 hospital cases are unvaccinated or not eligible, the ministry said. Thirty-five per cent are either partially vaccinated (20 cases, 24 per cent) or fully vaccinated (10 cases, 11 per cent). Six per cent (5 cases) are unknown.