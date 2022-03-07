17,522 Covid cases; hospitalisations under 700; virus reaches Chathams

Today's Covid-19 case numbers are at 17,552, bouncing back again from yesterday's 15,161, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry says the numbers are expected to continue to fluctuate, which means that the seven-day rolling average of cases gives a more reliable indicator of testing trends. The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,921, up from 17,272 yesterday.

The Chatham Islands have two cases of Covid-19. Both cases are isolating and are being supported. Canterbury DHB is now distributing RAT tests to households on the islands.

Of today's new cases, 897 are from PCR tests and 16,625 are from positive RAT results.

Active case numbers are just under 200,000 cases, with 192,492.

There are 509 in Northland, 7,639 in Auckland, 1,541 in Waikato, 1,174 in Bay of Plenty, 475 in Lakes, 435 in Hawke's Bay, 400 in Mid Central, 95 in Whanganui, 311 in Taranaki, 217 in Tairāwhiti, 99 in Wairarapa, 1,545 in Capital and Coast, 837 in Hutt Valley, 329 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,308 in Canterbury, 82 in South Canterbury, 506 in Southern and 14 in West Coast regions. Only six cases are of unknown location.

There are 11 cases detected at the border, three confirmed and the rest probable.

There are 696 people with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care. Seven are in Northland, 136 in North Shore, 195 in Middlemore, 189 in Auckland, 53 in Waikato, 23 in Bay of Plenty, seven in Rotorua, eight in Hawke's Bay, six in Taranaki, two in Tairāwhiti, 13 in Mid Central. three in Wairarapa, seven in Hutt Valley, 24 in Capital and Coast, four in Nelson-Marlborough, 14 in Canterbury, and five in Southland/Otago. Some 13 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 116 first doses, 313 second doses, three third primary doses, 5,697 booster doses, 619 paediatric first doses and 183 paediatric second doses administered across the country yesterday.