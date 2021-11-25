178 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 178 new community cases, taking the Delta outbreak total to 7,660.

Of these, 149 are in Auckland, 16 are in Waikato, two in Northland, nine in the Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes (in Rotorua) and one in MidCentral (in Pahīatua, which comes after wastewater samples detected Covid-19 in the past fortnight).

The case in Pahīatua is self-isolating with investigations underway to find the source of the infection. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of household contacts, who are isolating, with tests arranged.

Of the new cases, 96 are unlinked and 82 remain unlinked with investigations ongoing.

The ministry is also reporting another Covid-19-related death of a patient at Auckland City Hospital yesterday afternoon. The patient, who was in their late 50s, was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on November 5.

In Northland, the two new cases are one linked case in Whangārei and one unlinked in Ruakākā. In response to the Ruakaka case, a pop-up testing site is opening this afternoon at the Ruakaka Racecourse.

Piopio case

In Waikato, eight are in Te Kūiti, five in Huntly and three in Kawhia. All cases are linked to known cases. One case reported yesterday has now been confirmed as being in Piopio, southwest of Te Kūiti. There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Thames, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Te Kūiti.

In the Bay of Plenty, all of that region's new cases are in the Tauranga area. Six of the cases are known close contacts and were already in isolation. Interviews with the remaining cases are underway to determine the source of their infection. A case announced yesterday in Eastern Bay of Plenty is self-isolating and being supported by Tuhoe Hauora. Following the detection of that case, additional testing is available at the Nukuhou North Settlers until 4pm today. Testing will also be available at Med Central in Whakatâne today from 9am-4pm.

Four cases were found at the border and are in managed isolation/quarantine.

Hospitalisations are at 77. 16 are in North Shore, 25 in Middlemore, 33 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Rotorua hospitals. The average age of current hospitalisations is 46, and eight people are in intensive care units.