18 new Covid-19 cases, total 1,330

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Ministry of Health has reported today that there are 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,330 confirmed and probable cases.

At his briefing today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 18 new COVID-19 cases, consisting of 14 new confirmed cases and 4 probable.

This takes the combined NZ total to 1,330 cases. There have been four deaths linked to COVID-19.

Dr Bloomfield says there are currently 14 people in hospital, with five in ICU and one of this number in critical condition. 

