18-year-old died after stabbing attack in Moerewa

An 18-year-old man, Krillan Koni Brown was found unresponsive at a Snowdon Ave house in Moerewa by police and ambulance at 12.20am last night and, despite attempts to revive him, he died at the scene.

Northland Police have now launched a homicide inquiry.

Police remain at the scene this morning and inquiries are continuing into what is believed to be a stabbing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says investigators would like to speak to people who were at the Snowdon Ave property last night.

"There were a number of young people at a gathering at the address and as part of our inquiries we would like to speak to anyone who was there who has not yet spoken to us," he says.

Anyone who was at the property last night is asked to contact Police on 105, either online or over the phone, and quote job number P042477664.