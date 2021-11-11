185 new Covid community cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 185 new community cases of Covid-19, 25 are in Waikato, eight in Northland and the rest in Auckland. This takes the outbreak total just below 5,000, to 4,998 cases.

Meanwhile, only 75% of eligible Māori have now received their first vaccination dose (429,932) and 334,959 Māori are now fully vaccinated (59%).

Of Northland's new cases, three are in Dargaville, two in the Far North, one in Whangārei and one in Kaitaia. Another person, who initially returned a positive result, remains under investigation.

Of Waikato's new cases, 20 are from hamilton, four from Ōtorohanga and one in Cambridge.



Importantly, of these new cases, 15 are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton where an earlier case had been confirmed and is already in isolation.



Of the total cases in Waikato, 18 are known contacts of previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.

In Auckland, people in the suburbs of Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere, especially, are asked to be vigilant and get tested if they are symptomatic.

An additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national Covid-19 figures. This person’s death is subject to a police investigation of other matters.

Today 104 cases have been linked to the Delta outbreak, with 81 remaining unlinked. Investigations to establish links are underway.

Covid was detected in wastewater sampling in Stratford on November 9. A further sample was collected yesterday and is being analysed. However, the ministry says the test can sometimes result from a historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks.

Hospital updates

There are now 84 people in hospital with Covid-19, up from 81 yesterday. 24 people are in North Shore, one in Waitākere, 28 in Middlemore, 30 in Auckland and one in Whangārei hospitals. 10 people are in ICU.

For vaccination status of current hospitalisations, unvaccinated or not eligible are at 46 cases (56%); partially vaccinated for less than 14 days are at 10 cases (12%), partially vaccinated for more than 14 days is at 14 cases (17%), fully vaccinated for less than 14 days is at 2 cases (2%), fully vaccinated for more than 14 days is at 8 cases (10%); and unknown is at 3 cases (4%).

The average of current hospitalisations is at 52.

Vaccination update

There were 22,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,045 first doses and 15,962 second doses.

Today’s vaccination figures show 90% of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have now had their first dose and 80% are fully vaccinated. These are rounded percentages, and the ministry expects to officially pass the 90% mark in the coming days – with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach this milestone.

Only 75% of eligible Māori have now received their first vaccination dose (429,932) and 334,959 Māori are now fully vaccinated (59%).

All of Auckland's three DHBs have a combined 1,323,607 first doses (92%) and 1,208,925 Aucklanders are now fully vaccinated (84%).