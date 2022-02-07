188 new Covid-19 community cases

Though the country broke its Covid-19 record a couple of days ago, new case numbers have dropped back down below 200, with 188 new community cases reported by the Ministry of Health today.

The majority of cases come from Auckland, with 117 in the region. 15 are in Waikato, 16 in Northland, 12 in Lakes, 20 in Bay of Plenty, two in Hutt Valley, three in Canterbury and one each in Hawke's Bay, Mid Central and Tairāwhiti regions.

The outbreak total is now 13,266. There are 1,865 active cases.

Border cases are also down, with 27 reported, all in managed isolation.

Of Waikato's new cases, there are nine in Hamilton, one in Ohaupo, one in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly and one in Waimiha. There are 12 cases linked and locations and links for the remaining three are under investigation.

The new case in Tairāwhiti is a household contact of an existing case and was already isolating when they tested positive.

For the Lakes cases, 11 are linked to known cases and one is under investigation. Two cases are in Taupo and 10 are in Rotorua.

Eighteen of the Bay of Plenty cases are in Tauranga and two cases are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. 13 are linked to known cases and seven are under investigation; one of which is likely to be reclassified as historical.

The new Hawke's Bay case remains under investigation.

The new Mid Central case is located in Palmerston North. The case remains under investigation for links to a previously reported case but had recently returned to the city after travelling outside the region. At this stage, it is believed there are only a small number of close contacts associated with this case, who will be contacted directly. The case is isolating at home.

Both Hutt Valley cases are under investigation.

All of the new Canterbury cases are close contacts of known cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

Of Northland's new cases, seven cases were first announced in yesterday’s update. Of the nine remaining cases, six are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangarei. The nine cases are under investigation to determine whether they are linked to existing cases.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,495 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 997 cases.

Hospitalisations are at 14 today. Three of these are in North Shore, four in Middlemore, three in Auckland, two in Rotorua and one each in Waikato and Christchurch hospitals. The Rotorua case is the only case in ICU.

There were 24,935 booster doses administered on Waitangi Day yesterday, taking the total to date to 1,586,950. Also, 1,706 paediatric doses were given yesterday, bringing the total to 199,174.

Yesterday 286 first doses and 513 second doses were also given out .