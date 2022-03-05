18,833 new cases, five more deaths

Today's 18,833 new community cases are down on recent days, which have seen more than 20,000 daily cases, but the Health Ministry says we should expect fluctuations.

"We are expecting cases to jump around, and are continuing to see increases in Covid-19 related hospitalisations."

597 people are in hospital with Covid-19 today, 35 more than yesterday, and 10 people are in intensive care.

The ministry says five more people have died, after five people also passed away Friday. Two were being cared for at North Shore Hospital, two at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital.

Three of the patients were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Three were male and two were female.

There are currently 167,793 active Covid-19 cases in Aotearoa, with the ministry saying they continue to see a high demand for rapid antigen tests.

"The Ministry has been made aware of people trying to walk through testing centre drive thrus to collect RATs.

"This is dangerous, and we would like to remind people to check Healthpoint for information about drive-through and walk-in community testing centres."

The majority of today's new community cases are in Auckland (9,789), with more than 1,000 in Waikato (1,575), Bay of Plenty (1,222), Capital and Coast (1,308) and Canterbury (1,170) DHB regions.

In other regions, Northland is reporting 483 new cases, Lakes 459, Hawke’s Bay 327, MidCentral 417, Whanganui 95, Taranaki 264, Tairāwhiti 153, Wairarapa 94, Hutt Valley 576, Nelson Marlborough 258, South Canterbury 57, Southern 558 and West Coast 17.