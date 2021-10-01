19 community cases; 'be kind' emphasised as threats and abuse hurled at essential workers

Mirroring yesterday's total there are 19 Covid-19 community cases today, all in Tāmaki according to Public Health director Dr Caroline McElnay.

The news comes amid calls for calm after escalating instances of threats and abuse have been reported by border police and essential retail workers.

The total number of cases for the current Delta outbreak has now topped 1,268, while 23 people are in hospital, four of whom are in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

A total of 11,296 people were tested in Tāmaki yesterday. with 19,038 tests processed nationwide.

McElnay addressed reports of violence against essential workers. A sewing shop in Pōneke said it was closing yesterday after customers abused and hurled stock at staff for requesting they observe Covid-19 restrictions.

Police border patrol and supermarket workers in Tāmaki had also been suffering abuse.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to please be kind and treat our essential workers with courtesy and respect,' McElnay said.

10 unlinked cases

Only one of today's cases is a so-called 'mystery case' unlinked to the existing outbreak. However, there are nine other cases from the past two weeks the Ministry of Health is yet to establish links for.

McElnay says she's confident while there are five active sub-clusters, many are contained with new cases having already been isolating.

"We are finding and reducing the spread of the Auckland outbreak," she said.

McElnay said given the number of notified cases, people should expect to see 35 cases and fluctuations in numbers over the coming days.

She was appearing alongside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson at the daily press conference where they addressed the situation of a patient admitted to Middlemore hospital on Wednesday testing positive and self-discharging.

"The patient who self-discharged has been isolating at home. Today they are being moved into a quarantine facility."

"While there have been a number of exposure events at Middlemore Hospital, this is not unexpected as there are sub-clusters in South Auckland, for which Middlemore is the local hospital."

The MIQ worker who tested positive yesterday has also been moved to a quarantine facility; investigations continue into how they contracted the virus.