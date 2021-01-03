19 new border cases since New Year's Eve update

There have been 19 new border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the last update on New Year's Eve, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today. The ministry said there are no new community cases to report.

The ministry also added that the UK variant of the virus has been detected in six of the positive cases.

New Cases

Of the new border cases:

· One is historical. This person arrived on 19 December from the United States via Australia. They tested positive around day 12 and are in quarantine in a facility in Hamilton.

· One case arrived on 20 December from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 23 December from the United Kingdom via Singapore. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms on day 8 and is in Auckland quarantine.

· One case arrived on 24 Dec from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. They tested positive around day 6 and are in quarantine in Auckland.

· One case arrived on 27 December from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive about day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 28 December from the United States. This person tested positive about day 3 and is in Auckland quarantine.

· One case arrived on 29 December from United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms on day 2 and is in quarantine in Auckland.

· One case arrived on 29 December from United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom and tested positive around day three. They were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived 29 December from Denmark via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms on day 1 and is in Auckland quarantine.

· Two cases, travelling together, arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar. They tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· Four cases, travelling separately, arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. They tested positive around day 3 and are in quarantine in Auckland.

· One case arrived on 29 December from the Seychelles via United Arab Emirates. They tested positive around day 3 and are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 29 December from South Africa via Singapore. They tested positive about day 3 and were transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 31 December from the United States. This person tested positive on day 0/1 of routine testing and is in a Christchurch quarantine facility.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72.