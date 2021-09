Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have announced there are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today.

18 are in Tāmaki and one is in northern Hauraki.

The Northern Hauraki case was already in isolation as a precaution following the recent outbreak in the region caused by a Tāmaki prisoner being remanded to the rohe.

The news comes on the back of an unexpected spike of 45 cases in Tāmaki yesterday.

More to come...