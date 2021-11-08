190 community Covid cases; 81 people in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported 190 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

Seven of these are in Waikato, one in Northland and the rest Auckland, taking the outbreak total to 4,541.

Four of the new Waikato cases are in Te Awamutu and three in Hamilton.

The ministry was also notified of four more cases today in Northland but that came after the ministry's 9am reporting cut-off time and will be added to the official case tally tomorrow.

In Auckland's case numbers today, 20 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in the Auckland suburb of Henderson have now returned positive Covid-19 tests.



Seven of the Covid19 positive residents are receiving ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

Some 80 of today's cases have been epidemiologically linked, with 110 yet to be linked.

In recovery numbers, 1,731 of Auckland's 4,337 cases have recovered; 68 of Waikato's 163 cases and six of Northland's 19 cases have also recovered.

There were also three cases identified at the border Two of these come from a bulk carrier vessel that recently arrived in Bluff from Malaysia.

Testing of the 23 crew has identified two weak positive cases. The bulk of the crew is vaccinated. None of the crew has symptoms or has reported a recent illness during the voyage.

There are now 81 people in hospital today, up from 74 yesterday. There are 26 in North Shore, 26 in Middlemore, 27 in Auckland, one in Waitākere and one in Whangārei hospitals. These two cases are being investigated as likely historical cases.

The one hospitalisation in Whangārei is the first Covid-19 related hospitalisation in Northland linked in the current outbreak.

Auckland hospital death

The ministry is reporting that a patient died on Saturday at Auckland City Hospital. The person, who was in their late-60s, was admitted on October 23 for a trauma incident and tested positive on admission, the ministry says.

The cause of the person’s death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been Covid-19 related.

This person’s death has not been officially reported as it is still under investigation.