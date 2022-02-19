1,901 community cases - more than 1,200 in Tāmaki Makaurau

The Health Ministry is reporting just short of 2,000 community cases of Covid-19 for a second consecutive day, as the Omicron variant "continues to spread through the country".

Today's total of 1,901 new cases in the community is slightly less than Friday's record 1,929 cases.

Tāmaki Makaurau once again is the hotbed of Aotearoa's Omicron outbreak with 1,240 cases, while Waikato has the second largest number with 249 new cases.

The Bay of Plenty (66) and Southern (65) DHB regions both have more than 60 new cases today, Nelson Marlborough and Canterbury 40 cases each, and Capital and Coast (38), Northland (33) and Hutt Valley (31) all have 30-plus cases.

In other areas, Lakes DHB is reporting 11 new cases, Hawke’s Bay 22, MidCentral 12, Whanganui and Taranaki 10 each, Tairāwhiti 12, Wairarapa 17, South Canterbury two and West Coast one new case. The location of two cases is currently unknown, the ministry says.

Seventy-six people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, three more than yesterday.

The majority are in hospitals in Auckland (North Shore 7, Middlemore 25, Auckland 36), with three people receiving hospital care in Tauranga, two in Waikato, and Northland, Rotorua and Tairāwhiti hospitals each have one person.

None of the people, whose average age is 59, is in intensive care.

91% (517,450) of eligible Māori aged 12+ have received a first dose of the vaccine and 87% (495,172) a second dose.