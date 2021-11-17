194 new Covid cases; death in North Shore hospital

The Ministry of Health has announced 194 new community cases of Covid-19.

Some 180 of these are in Auckland, five in Waikato, three in Northland and six in the Lakes region.

Meanwhile, Māori vaccination rates are now at 78% for first doses (443,155) and 62% for second doses (353,097).

Of the new cases, 146 of the new cases are linked, 48 unlinked and investigations underway.

In Northland, one new case is in Kaitaia, two are in Dargaville and one unlinked case in Whangārei who will be interviewed today. One of these cases is not included in the tally today and instead will be added to tomorrow's tally.

In Waikato, two of the new cases are from Ōtorohanga, one from Te Kuiti, one from Huntly and one in Cambridge.

in the Lakes region, seven new cases are being reported. One of the cases was reported following the 9am cut-off time and will be included in tomorrow's case count. Six of the cases are in Taupō and can be linked to known cases in the area. One case is in Turangi and is also linked to known cases in Taupō.

There is one new case in Christchurch today. Interviews have determined a clear link to the Auckland cluster.



The person flew back to Christchurch on flight NZ 1295 last Saturday, November 13 after travelling to Auckland for an event. The person became symptomatic on Sunday and went for a test on Monday. The person lives in a household of six people. The household is isolating and will be tested.

The death of a man in his 60s is also being reported today. The man was admitted to North Shore Hospital on November 4 with Covid-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive.

Of yesterday's 191 cases, 55 have had exposure events and 136 people were isolating during their infectious period.

Hospitalisations are down from 91 yesterday to 88 today, including one case still being assessed. 17 are in North Shore, 27 in Middlemore, 38 in Auckland, one in Waitākere, one in Whangārei and four in Waikato hospitals.

Some 47 of the hospital cases are unvaccinated, nine cases are partially vaccinated for less than 14 days, 10 cases are partially vaccinated for more than 14 days, three cases are fully vaccinated for less than 14 days and 10 cases are fully vaccinated for more than 14 days. Two cases remain unknown. Seven people are now in ICU.

The ministry says Public health staff are supporting 4,735 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 2,119 cases. 335 people are isolating at home in Waikato, including 91 cases and 244 contacts.

There are also two cases identified at the border and are in managed isolation.

Vaccine update

There were 21,031 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,664 first doses and 14,367 second doses. To date, of New Zealanders aged over 12 years, 91 per cent have had their first dose and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Waikato DHB is just one per cent shy of 90% for first doses, while 80% have gotten their second jab, with 2,284 vaccinations given out yesterday.

The Lakes region is at 85% first dose and 74% second dose. There were also 1,041 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday, and Auckland metro DHBs are now at 86% for full vaccination.