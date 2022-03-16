19,542 new cases; 24 Covid-related deaths

Along with the Ministry of Health reporting 19,542 new community cases of Covid today, it is also reporting 24 deaths.

That includes eight people who died yesterday and 16 more people who died in the past three weeks, eight of whom are people who died at aged residential care facilities, taking the death total for Covid related deaths to 141.

Of the 24 deaths, three deaths were in Northland, seven in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in the Bay of Plenty, two in Mid Central and two in Wairarapa. One person was in their 40s, another in their 50s, four in the 60s, three in their 70s, eight in their 80s and six in their 90s. Eleven of the deaths were women, and twelve men.

The ministry says the average stay in hospital for Covid-19 in the Northern region is lengthening and the average age increasing, showing those being admitted are more likely to be vulnerable because of their older and more vulnerable populations.

Of the new cases today, there are 661 in Northland, 5318 in Auckland, 1834 in Waikato, 1347 in Bay of Plenty, 584 in Lakes, 1,049 in Hawke's Bay, 802 in Mid Central, 231 in Whanganui, 663 in Taranaki, 370 in Tairāwhiti, 208 in Wairarapa, 1308 in Capital and Coast, 780 in Hutt Valley, 487 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2385 in Canterbury, 184 in South Canterbury, 1203 in Southern and 30 in West Coast DHBs. Just seven are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations continue to stay under 1000, with 971 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, 25 are in Northland, 174 in North Shore, 243 in Middlemore, 205 in Auckland, 73 in Waikato, 39 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 30 in Hawke's Bay, 14 in Taranaki, 19 in Mid Central, 26 in Hutt Valley, 39 in Capital & Coast, five in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson-Marlborough, 37 in Canterbury, two in South Canterbury, 13 in Southern. And21 people are in intensive care units.

There were 331 first doses, 576 second doses, 33 third primary doses, 5,484 booster doses, 381 paediatric first doses and 3,889 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.