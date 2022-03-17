19,566 new cases; 10 Covid-19 related deaths

Today's new case numbers are nearly identical to those reported yesterday (19,542), with 19,566 community cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

There have been 10 deaths from Covid-19. One of these was from Northland, five from Auckland and each from the Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and the Hutt Valley. One person was in their 30s, another in their 50s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s.

Of the new cases today, there are 700 in Northland, 4867 in Auckland, 1820 in Waikato, 1265 in Bay of Plenty, 624 in Lakes, 1101 in Hawke's Bay, 821 in Mid Central, 269 in Whanganui, 661 in Taranaki, 385 in Tairāwhiti, 260 in Wairarapa, 1405 in Capital and Coast, 874 in Hutt Valley, 521 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2493 in Canterbury, 212 in South Canterbury, 1220 in Southern and 60 in West Coast DHBs. Just seven are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are declining and remaining under 1000, with 930 being reported today.

Of those in hospital, 20 are in Northland, 170 in North Shore, 250 in Middlemore, 202 in Auckland, 66 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, 7 in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 23 in Hawke's Bay, 10 in Taranaki, 16 in Mid Central, 22 in Hutt Valley, 43 in Capital & Coast, seven in Wairarapa, 11 in Nelson-Marlborough, 30 in Canterbury and 13 in Southern. Some 23 people are in intensive care units.

There were also 369 first doses, 543 second doses, 28 third primary doses, 6,003 booster doses, 399 paediatric first doses and 4,083 paediatric second doses administered around the country yesterday.