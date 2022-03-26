20 deaths, 841 in hospital

The Ministry of Health is reporting that a further 20 people with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours, while 841 people are currently hospitalised with the virus.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths to 254 and the seven-day rolling average to 13.

One of the 12 men and seven women who died was in their 40s, another was in their 50s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Those who died were from Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Mid Central, Wellington and Nelson Marlborough DHB regions.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the ministry said in its Saturday update.

Today, the ministry reported 14,175 new community cases and said there are currently 118,592 active cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa.

The ministry said today's 841 hospitalisations are down on previous days.

"It’s encouraging to see the total number of cases in hospital dropping. This is driven by a decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron."

The average age of the current hospitalisations is 58 years old, with 27 people receiving intensive care support.