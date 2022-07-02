20 deaths and 6,460 new Covid cases

There are 6,460 new community cases today and 20 Covid-related deaths. Nineteen of these deaths occurred in the past three days, the Health Ministry reported Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6,825 today and there are currently 47,755 active cases across Aotearoa.

Nine women and 11 men are among those who died. Five were in their 70s, six in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

They were from Auckland (5), Waikato (1), Bay of Plenty (2), Lakes (1), Hawke’s Bay (1), Taranaki (1), MidCentral (1), Nelson Marlborough (1), South Canterbury (2) and Southern (5) DHB regions.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14, with a total of 1,549 Covid-related deaths recorded since the pandemic began.

423 people are in hospitals throughout the country with Covid, including seven people in intensive care. Their average is 63.