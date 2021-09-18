20 new community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 20 new community cases today, all of them in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

19 of the new cases are household or known contacts and only one of these remains unlinked.

The total number of cases in the current Delta outbreak is now 1,027.

"As noted yesterday, we are expecting some fluctuations in case numbers at this point in the outbreak," the ministry said.

Ten people are in hospital with one in North Shore, six in Middlemore and three in Auckland Hospital. Three of the people are in ICU or HDU.

A total of 286,766 Māori have now received 1st doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 138,377 2nd doses, the ministry said.

The ministry continues to encourage people in Auckland to get tested, especially in suburbs of interest.

"Testing at high levels in Auckland remains an essential part of our outbreak response to detect every community case and stop onwards transmission.

"We continue to urge anyone in Auckland with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to come forward to be tested.

"In addition, both people with and without symptoms who live in a suburb of interest are asked to get a test. These are: Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, Manurewa."