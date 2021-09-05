20 new Covid cases; Bloomfield warns against complacency as testing drops

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Sunday and all are in the Tāmaki region.

Today's numbers continue a downward trend after a spike of 75 cases on Wednesday.

At today's Covid-19 briefing, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the total number of cases for the current Auckland outbreak has hit 801. 79 people have recovered from the illness, leaving 722 active in the now three quarantine facilities.

Dr Bloomfield emphasised his concerns for the severity of the virus, saying 38 cases are in hospital with six in ICU. Four of those cases are requiring ventilation.

Dr Bloomfield quoted the whānau of the 90-year-old kuia from Northland who died on Friday with the virus, ‘this is real’ they said.

While the Ministry of Health is heartened by the decrease in case numbers, Dr Bloomfield cautioned against complacency with the drop in testing across the motu. Just 9300 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday."

'Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19, please do not put this down to a cold. Please get tested, especially if you are in Tāmaki Makaurau,' he said.

Speaking to cases across Aotearoa, Dr Bloomfield said there had been a positive wastewater test in Rotorua on Thursday, however he says it is likely attributable to a case in managed isolation there.

Dr Bloomfield said 75 percent of new cases have been found to be attributable to close contacts of other cases but cautioned several of the new cases had been active in the community.

The Ministry of Health has added 6 new locations of interest to their contact tracing database.

Dr Bloomfield said there were 38,120 contacts within the contact tracing system, exemplifying the government’s commitment to eradicate the outbreak.

Sunday's Covid-19 briefing with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source / File