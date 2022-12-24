20 thousand Christmas illuminations light up Temple View display

The iconic Temple View Christmas lights in Hamilton have returned after a 5-year hiatus.

Vicki Lee Wihongi, the Communications Director of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said people have welcomed the sight.

“Talking to visitors who came to the lights over the years, they speak about a special spirit that they feel when they come to the temple. They can't seem to pinpoint whether that feeling comes from the choirs, the happy crowds or the lights themselves, but it makes them feel good."

In August 2018, the temple was closed for seismic upgrades. Covid-19 restrictions delayed renovations which were only completed this year. The attraction of 100 thousand lights has drawn more than 30 thousand spectators in previous years.

“It was important for the lights to return especially on the back of the renovations being completed. Having the temple lights on has been wonderful,” said Temple View State President Alf Daniels.

Wihongi adds the fully funded project is a free event that employs scores of volunteers.

“Many people have been volunteering for decades and include it as part of their Christmas service. It really is a joy to welcome people to the Temple Christmas Lights. Visitors are in good spirits and are happy to have a Christmas venue to come to that they can attend at no cost.”

"It's about providing a special Christmas experience for those seeking a little light at Christmas time,” said Wihongi.

The temple also features new planting and a lit walkway through the Kahikatea grove in the Legacy Park with historic buildings and monuments.