201 new Covid cases; some in Stratford; waste water positive in Taupō

Public Health director Dr Caroline McElnay reported 201 new community cases today.

Of these. 181 are in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, four in Northland and one new case in Taranaki.

Meanwhile, Māori vaccination rates are at 432,062 first doses (76%) and 338,442 second doses (59%).

The lone Taranaki case was reported last night by the Ministry of Health and is included in today's tally. A further five cases were also reported but will be included in yesterday's tally.

All six cases tested positive yesterday evening and are all in one household. They are all in the Taranaki town of Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital yesterday evening for Covid-19 related reasons. The person is now in a stable condition.



The five remaining cases are all isolating at home. All cases are clearly linked and are linked to the Auckland outbreak.

Five locations of interest have been identified so far for the Taranaki region and are on the Ministry of Health's website.

Anyone in Stratford with any symptoms is urged to get tested at the following locations:

Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park, Fri-Sun from 10-2pm daily.

Taranaki Base Hospital, Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 10-3, Sun 10-3 (hours can be extended if needed).

Hawera Hospital, Fri-Sun 10am-1pm.

Wastewater samples have detected Covid in Taupō on November 8. Another sample was collected yesterday and is being analysed.

Though the ministry says it could result from a historical case shedding fragments of the virus, McElnay is urging anyone in the area with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

In Waikato, five of the new cases are in Ōtorohanga, three in Hamilton, three in Ngāruawāhia, two in Raglan, one in Te Kuiti, and one location to be determined following further investigations.

In Northland, three of the new cases are close contacts of existing cases and one is under investigation to see how they are linked to the outbreak. A person who was previously under investigation after returning an initial positive result has been reclassified as not a case after returning a second negative result.

Case info

Of the new 201 cases, 92 cases are linked and 109 remain unlinked, with investigations underway.

Of yesterday's 176 cases, 44 have had exposure events and 132 people were in isolation during their infectious period.

85 people are now in hospital with Covid-19, including three still being assessed. 19 are in North Shore, 28 in Middlemore, 35 in Auckland, 2 in Waitākere and one at Taranaki Base hospitals.

Eleven people are in intensive care units..

Vaccine update

There were 22,794 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,285 first doses and 16,509 second doses.

To date, 90% of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 8 % are fully vaccinated.

Northland DHB is now at 132,038 first doses (82%) and 113,280 second doses (70%).

Waikato DHB nears the 90% mark with 316,077 first doses (88%) and 276,942 second doses (78%).

in Taranaki, there is 88,103 first doses (86%) and 74,783 second doses (73%).