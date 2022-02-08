202 new Covid community cases

Community cases today have climbed back up today, with 202 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, there are 17 in Northland, 119 in Auckland, 39 in Waikato, four each in Lakes and Capital & Coast, eight each in Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay, and one each in Taranaki, Hutt Valley and Nelson Marlborough regions.

The outbreak total is now at 13,468 and the active case total is now at 2,048.

Border cases detected in the last 24 hours are at 63, all in managed isolation.

Investigations are continuing to determine links for the new Northland cases.

Twenty-nine of the new Waikato cases have links to previously reported cases. Public health staff are continuing their investigations into the remaining 10cases. Twenty-five of today’s cases are in Hamilton, two in Ngāruawāhia, two in Ōhaupō, two in Taupiri, one in Morrinsville and the remaining locations are to be confirmed.

Linked cases

For the Lakes cases, two are in Rotorua and the other two in Taupō. Three of these cases have links to previously reported cases, while the source of the remaining case is under investigation.

All of the eight new Bay of Plenty cases are either in Tauranga or the wider Western Bay of Plenty. This number includes one mariner aboard the SF Maui, which has been at the Port of Tauranga. Six of these cases are linked to previously reported cases.

The new Taranaki case is linked to a previously identified case in Northland. This case was reported by Taranaki DHB on Sunday but is included in today’s numbers. The case and their household contacts are isolating in South Taranaki and, at this stage, there are no new locations of interest for the region.

Four of the new Hawke's Bay cases are associated with Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North.

One intensive care patient

As two of the cases were unknowingly infectious while at school last week a number of individuals have been identified as close contacts. Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Public Health Unit is working closely with the school and the Ministry of Education. The other four Hawke’s Bay cases are linked to known cases.

All of the Capital & Coast cases are household contacts of existing cases.

The new Nelson-Marlborough case is linked to a previously reported case. Investigations are continuing to determine the source of a case who was staying at Tahuna Beach Holiday Park at the time of the positive test.

Hospitalisations are at 14 today. Four of these are in North Shore and Middlemore each, three in Auckland, two in Rotorua and one in Christchurch hospitals. One Rotorua case is in intensive care.

Eligible Māori are now at 514,565 first doses (90%) and 489,372 second doses.

There were 18,655 booster doses administered yesterday, taking the total to date to 1,605,815. Also, 1,502 paediatric doses were given yesterday, bringing the total to 200,562.

Yesterday 264 first doses and 476 second doses were given out.