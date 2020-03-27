2020 Netball Season suspended in Aotearoa/NZ

Breaking News: Suspension and cancellations for the netball community including the New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership.

The New Zealand leading netball league and Community Netball is now suspended while whānau commits to the government's call to self-isolate.

One massive blow for elite players, is the cancellation of New Zealands' Beko Netball League. This announcement comes as Netball NZ follow necessary guidelines aligned with the Government's call on Alert Level 4.

Health and welfare on players nationwide is at the core of the news as explained by Netbal NZ Chief executive Jennie Wyllie, “At this stage there has been no decision made on the future of the ANZ Premiership, any other domestic competitions and community Netball for 2020."

"NNZ will continue to provide regular updates on this as further information comes to hand. We are committed to Netball playing its role in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

All teams preparing for the ANZ Premierships have been ordered to cease their 'group training under lockdown' until a proper review and plan set by Netball NZ is laid out, providing that the Government and the Ministry of Health guide the sport into a brighter future.

Just one full round of the 2020 ANZ Premiership was completed while both the Beko Netball League and Community Netball were preparing to start when Government restrictions on mass gatherings were announced.



Tickets for individual ANZ Premiership matches that have been purchased for any of the remaining rounds will be refunded and purchasers should contact the relevant ticket agency to action. People with Team memberships will be contacted directly by Teams in due course.

Earlier this year the national tournament played in Aotearoa was the pre-season tour in Otaki, hosted and organised by Te Wānanga o Raukawa. Silver Ferns and ANZ players inspired Māori iwi as teams were open to the mau rākau experience. A tool exercised by iwi when going into battle and facing tough times.

“This is a challenging time for our Netball community and we acknowledge the impact this has on our Netball Zones, Centres and clubs. Again, we also acknowledge the immense support of our partners during these unprecedented times and in particular Sky Sport and ANZ.”