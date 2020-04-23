2021 Softball Men's World Cup postponed - COVID19

The WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup that was due to be played in Auckland at ELE Stadium in February 2021 has been postponed. This follows a joint decision by the sport’s international governing body – the World Baseball and Softball Confederation and Softball New Zealand.

Softball New Zealand CEO, Tony Giles says the decision is disappointing but understandable given the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on travel and the ability of teams to qualify for the tournament.

He also says Softball NZ is working closely with key stakeholders, partners and sponsors, as well as the WBSC, to identify and confirm new dates for the event.

“As New Zealanders, I think we are all very clear about the COVID-19 situation that we are in, and the steps that Governments globally are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The travel restrictions in place globally mean that WBSC qualifying tournaments are unable to go ahead at this time.”

Qualifying tournaments were due to take place between now and December, and some tournaments have already been cancelled or postponed.

“This is hugely disappointing for ourselves, the event partners, WBSC and players around the world, but we look forward to confirming and delivering the event when we can – and ensuring it is world-class.

“Kiwis will need events like this one to look forward to in the coming months and years, and we feel privileged to be able to bring the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup to New Zealand as soon as we can.”

MBIE Major Events and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) – both key partners for the World Cup – support the decision.

ATEED General Manager, Destination, Steve Armitage, said while it was disappointing to postpone, ATEED will work closely with Softball New Zealand and WBSC to reschedule the tournament.

“Major events such as this will help underpin our economic recovery as well as provide a vital lift to the people of Auckland and New Zealand. When the time comes, we will support our Black Sox team and extend our manaakitanga and welcome the international teams and their fans to Tāmaki Makaurau.”