21 new community cases, 51 total

There are 21 new community cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to 51.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expects the number of cases to continue to rise until early next week based on overseas experience.

She shared two pieces of "good news" saying that on Friday the country achieved the most vaccinations (56,843) and Covid tests (41464) in a single day.

"We need to test, test, test to get an accurate picture of the virus," Prime Minister Ardern said.

Of the 21 new cases, 18 are in Auckland and three are in Wellington, one of which was reported Friday, Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, said in the 1pm press conference with Prime Minister Ardern.