$213mil to get Kiwi exporters back to work

The Government has announced a $213 million package to help exporters get back in business.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker says this will not only help established exporters but will help newcomers to export as well. The Government is confident that this will help bring back lost jobs.

“New Zealand has an opportunity now to leverage off the success we’ve had fighting COVID – the rest of the world is looking at us. By supporting Kiwi businesses to take full advantage of New Zealand’s world-leading brand and reputation, we’re making sure that every opportunity is available for our businesses, which will, in turn, create jobs and lift wages,” Parker says.

The package will be spread as follows:

Help NZTE engage with more exporters - $32 million over four years.

Supply digital tools and e-Commerce tools - $8 million allocated.

Increase NZTE’s team of business development managers to work with exporters on the ground - $40 million set aside.

Promote Aotearoa to the world - $16 million budgeted.

Reconnecting exporters with international markets - $120 million available.

With the majority of Māori products being made for export, this package is designed to get our forestry, meat, dairy, seafood, fruit and vegetable industries up and running as soon as possible.