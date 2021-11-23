215 new cases; Covid-related death of person in 50s

The Ministry of Health has reported 215 new cases, setting another record high for Covid-19 cases, taking the outbreak total to 7,268.

Some 196 of these are in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, four in Northland, one in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes region and one in MidCentral that was announced yesterday but added to today's tally.

There are no additional cases to report today in Wellington, Wairarapa, Canterbury or MidCentral. All Taranaki cases have now recovered.

Of the Northland cases, one is in Whangārei (already isolating) and three in Kaikohe. All of these cases have known links.

In Waikato, six were from Huntly, three from Kawhia, one in Te Kuiti and one in Ōtorohanga. Five of these new cases are linked and the other six remain unlinked with investigations underway.

In the Lakes district, one of the two cases is receiving care in Rotorua hospital.

Sadly another person died. This is a Covid-19 related death of a patient in their 50s, who was admitted to Auckland City hospital on November 17.

Hospitalisations are now at 88, including two still being assessed. 19 people are in North Shore, 29 are in Middlemore, 37 are in Auckland, two are in Waikato and one in Rotorua hospitals. Six people remain in intensive care units.