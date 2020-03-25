22 Kiwis recover from COVID-19, 50 new cases, 205 in total

The total number of Coronavirus cases in New Zealand has risen to 205.

In an announcement by Director-General from the Ministry of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today he said 50 new confirmed cases were found overnight, including 47 confirmed cases and three probable cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 individuals with the virus have recovered.

Patients in hospital

Bloomfield says six people remain in hospital in a stable condition.

“Three are in Wellington Regional Hospital, one in Rotorua and two in Waikato,” he says.

There are no patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, three patients treated for COVID-19 were discharged yesterday; one each from Lakes District hospital in Queenstown, Waikato and Thames hospitals.



"Our laboratories are working to process and report test results as quickly as possible. Yesterday we processed 1421 tests around the country. The total number of tests processed to date is 9780. Anyone who has been tested is expected to be in strict self-isolation until advised of the result of their test – that means effectively quarantining themselves from other members of their family."

What we are seeing is that the majority still have a link to overseas travel, including being in the same household as someone who has returned from overseas, or they have attended a known event or cluster of other cases (eg, World Hereford cattle conference in Queenstown or recent cruise ship travel) or are close contacts of a confirmed case."

Clusters of confirmed cases

Public health staff are working fast to follow up clusters of confirmed cases from events, says Bloomfield.

"We have now five confirmed cases within one school in Auckland – Marist College. The school is closed and has been closed all week. All students and staff are being managed as close contacts. That means they are expected to be in monitored self-quarantine for the next 14 days or 14 days since last contact with each other.

"Staff and students should not congregate with anyone outside their home, and keep their physical distance from those within their household for this period."



There are a number of staff members who are being tested or are about to be tested, as they have symptoms. All confirmed case are in self-isolation and the school has been closed since Monday.

Bloomfield says the country will see a rise in cases for at least the next 10 days before they turn around.

Details for each of the confirmed cases will be on the Ministry of Health website. The website will continue to be updated as more information comes in.