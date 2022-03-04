22,527 new Covid cases; five deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 22,527 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, 13,252 of which are in Auckland.

The majority of the results came from RAT tests, at 18,779, with 3,748 coming from PCR tests.

The active case total is now at 152,358.

Just eight cases were detected at the border, one of which is confirmed and the other seven cases are probable cases.

Of the new cases minus Auckland, there are 515 in Northland, 1,674 in Waikato, 1,248 in Bay of Plenty, 464 in Lakes, 325 in Hawke's Bay, 364 in Mid Central. 79 in Whanganui, 257 in Taranaki, 155 in Tairāwhiti, 69 in Wairarapa, 1,356 in Capital and Coast, 577 in Hutt Valley, 304 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,163 in Canterbury, 63 in South Canterbury, 632 in Southern and 16 in West Coast regions. There are 14 cases with unknown locations.

There are also five deaths being reported today. One of these is a patient at Tauranga Hospital, who died yesterday of an unrelated medical condition but had tested positive. Another is a patient at Waikato Hospital who died of an unrelated medical condition and was also positive.

A third death was a person in Dunedin who died of an unrelated medical condition yesterday while receiving palliative care and was positive for the virus.

Two patients from Middlemore Hospital have died, one on March 1 and the other on February 27. Both people had unrelated medical conditions and were positive for Covid-19.

Some of the deaths are only being announced today as the ministry had only been recently notified of them.

The total of those receiving hospital-level care with Covid-19 is at 562 today], with 11 people in ICU.

Of the hospitalisations, six are in Northland, 93 in North Shore, 186 in Middlemore, 148 in Auckland, 49 in Waikato, 15 in Bay of Plenty, six in Rotorua, nine in Mid Central, one in Whanganui, eight in Canterbury, 17 in Capital and Coast, five in both Hutt Valley and Southern, and three each in Taranaki, Nelson-Marlborough, Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay hospitals.

There were 315 first doses, 743 second doses, 99 third primary doses, 15,195 booster doses, 1,150 paediatric first doses and 223 paediatric second doses administered across the country yesterday.