23 new community cases; Māori vaccination rate remains low

There are 23 new cases in the community on Saturday, all of them in Auckland. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Delta outbreak has now reached 902.

"There is a slight increase in today’s numbers. As we have said previously, some volatility is likely at this stage as we expect some changes in the numbers as day 5 and day 12 tests for contacts of cases are due, and we do further investigations of any new unlinked cases," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.



"This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the Covid-19 Alert Level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times."

Eight (72.7%) of Friday's 11 new cases have exposure events.

There are 19 people in hospital, four in North Shore; seven in Middlemore; eight in Auckland and four in ICU.

866 of the cases are linked to the current outbreak in the Super City, while 36 remain unlinked. 14 of Saturday's cases are epidemiologically linked and nine are yet to be linked.

More than 64,000 vaccines were administered on Friday and now 1,425,000 people are fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer vaccine. Māori vaccination rates are still low, only making up 125,278 of those fully vaccinated.

About 250,000 Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Auckland Airport from Spain on Friday and have been transferred to the national vaccine hub in Auckland. They were made available for distribution on Saturday following quality checks.