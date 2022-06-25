24 Covid deaths and 8,638 new cases for past two days

In the first update since Matariki, the Ministry of Health is reporting 24 people have died with Covid-19, including a person in their 50s.

The ministry says 8,638 new community cases have been recorded during the past two days. There are currently 33,137 active cases across Aotearoa.

Thirteen men and 11 women are among those who died, with 23 of the deaths recorded in June and one death in May. They include the person in their 50s, and one person who was in their 60s, four in their 70s, 11 in their 80s and seven who were aged over 90.

Six were from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, three from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern DHB.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1,455.

316 people are currently in hospital with Covid, including four people in intensive care. Their average age is 61.