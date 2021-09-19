24 new cases, including man on remand at Mt Eden prison

There are 24 new community cases, the Ministry of Health said in a Sunday update. All are in Auckland.

Auckland has now had 1,033 cases (671 recovered) in this current Delta outbreak and Wellington 17 (all recovered).

The ministry has said previously that they are expecting some fluctuations in case numbers at this point in the outbreak.

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said in the 1pm briefing that one of the new cases is a man that was remanded into custody at Mt Eden Prison on Friday night. He is understood to have been in the Firth of Thames area, which is under alet level four restrictions, before his arrest.

Four police staff are now isolating after being in contact with him.

The man is in a quarantine unit at the prison, however, five Corrections staff and six prisoners have been identified as contacts and are now isolating.

In an update about the truck driver that was reported on Friday, McElnay said there are now 140 contacts of the driver outside of the household who were at locations of interest. Of those, 81 people have already returned negative test results.

13 people are in hospital, one in North Shore, seven in Middlemore and five in Auckland. Four are in ICU or HDU.

A total of 289,716 Māori have now received 1st doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 140,473 2nd doses, the ministry said.

Covid-19 has been detected in Pukekohe wastewater collected on 15 September, however, the ministry said the result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area.