24 new community Covid cases

The Ministry of Health is reporting 24 new Covid-19 community cases today, taking the outbreak to 11,360 and active cases to 507.

Yesterday more than 13,000 doses were administered to 5 to 11-year-olds. Today there are 24 community cases and 24 people in hospital.https://t.co/k4gUbosziW — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) January 19, 2022

Of the new cases, 14 are in Auckland, one each in Waikato (in Hamilton, yet to be linked), Northland (in Kaikohe), Bay of Plenty (in Tauranga), Hawke's Bay and Hutt Valley (in Wellington), and five in the Lakes regions.

Some 56 border cases were detected, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

All of the new Lakes region cases are in Rotorua district. Four of today’s cases are linked to previously reported cases, and one case is still being investigated to determine any links. All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

Two Covid-19 cases are in Hastings, one of which is reported today and the other to be included in tomorrow's tally. Both cases are linked to a location of interest previously reported at Tu Step Fitness Class at the Ascende Global Church, Hastings. The cases were already isolating when they tested positive.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 865 people in the region to isolate at home, including 140 cases, in Auckland. 19 cases are being supported to isolate at home in the Waikato region.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 24 today. Six are in North Shore, 11 in Auckland, six in Middlemore and one in Tauranga hospitals. Two people remain in intensive care, with one each in Middlemore and Tauranga hospitals.

Omicron case update

Meanwhile, two other household contacts of the Omicron border worker case are symptomatic but returned negative tests. This does not include the household contact who returned a positive test from yesterday.

A co-worker of the Omicron border worker case, who is symptomatic, remains in MIQ and has returned a negative test. Some 15 more contacts amongst the Stamford Plaza Managed Isolation facility are isolating at home as contacts of the co-worker and Omicron border worker case.

Of the 84 contacts identified with the Omicron border case, 79 have returned negative tests. The ministry says the number of contacts can fluctuate as further investigation rules them out.

The border worker’s whole-genome sequencing links them to a person who arrived in New Zealand on January 8 and tested positive on day 3 (January 13) of their stay at the Stamford Plaza.

Four of the contacts related to the two bus journeys of the Omicron border case have yet to be reached. Two of the contacts have returned a negative test

Airport worker tests positive

An Auckland airport worker tested positive yesterday (January 18). The worker was double vaccinated and had a booster dose. Whole-genome sequencing for this case will be returned today. However, from an abundance of caution, the case is currently being managed as an Omicron case.

This person was infectious from January 15 but was not at work while infectious. The case has one household contact who has returned an initial negative test result. The first of the locations of interest associated with this case are being published on the Ministry of Health website.

Vaccine update

On its second day, 13,028 child vaccine doses were administered to five-to-11-year-olds throughout the country

Yesterday, 38,606 boosters were administered, bringing the total to 828,215, which is 51% of those who are now due for their booster dose, the ministry says. 1,222 first doses, 2,318 second doses and 579 third primary doses were also given out yesterday.

For eligible Māori, 507,347 first doses (89%) and 477,447 second doses (84%) have been administered to date.