There are 25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa today.

The Ministry of Health says this includes 23 imported cases caught at the border. The other two are linked to the port worker reported on Sunday, who are workplace contacts.

Port worker cases

The first case reported today is a contact of the port worker reported on Sunday.

The port worker is a man whose employment involves him working on ships at ports in New Zealand, including in the past two weeks the Ports of Auckland and the Port of Taranaki.

The new case today had a very short exposure on Friday to the port worker and they were tested on Sunday with a negative result.

“The new case today became symptomatic yesterday and was tested and returned a positive result. Their household contact is now also being tested,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The second case has come into our database after 9am and will therefore be reflected in tomorrow’s official numbers but we are reporting it today because of the significant public interest.”

This person is a previously reported workplace close contact of the port worker reported on Sunday.

“They have been in the Auckland quarantine facility since Sunday, October 18 and have previously been swabbed five times for Covid-19 as part of routine port surveillance testing - including last Friday, when they returned a negative test result.”

Detailed interviews and contact tracing are underway for these people, the ministry says.

18 cases in Christchurch’s Sudima

Of the new cases today, 18 are imported cases in managed isolation at the Sudima in Christchurch.

The ministry says they arrived from Moscow via Singapore on a chartered flight on October 16.

"In order to help manage any risks, the 235 people who arrived on this flight were all taken to the same facility, and the majority of them were sharing a room with another person.

Positive cases have been moved into the quarantine wing at the hotel and all occupants will be retested on day six of their stay. Staff, well as their families, will be tested. People working at the airport when the travellers arrived are being asked to be tested if they haven’t in the past two days.

Other imported cases

In addition, there are three unrelated imported cases who arrived from London via Singapore on October 16.

A further two imported cases are people in managed isolation hotels in Auckland.

The first person arrived on October 16 from Jordan via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. The second person arrived on October 17 from Malaysia.

Numbers

Two previously reported cases have recovered so the number of active cases is 56.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,556.

“Yesterday our laboratories completed 6,308 tests for COVID-19, bringing our total number of tests completed to date to 1,040,911.”

The ministry says it remains critically important that anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Covid-19 immediately seeks advice from their health care provider or Healthline.

“Getting a test for Covid-19 quickly allows us to rapidly identify and isolate any cases of the virus and limits its ability to spread. Please remain vigilant and get a test if you have any symptoms.”