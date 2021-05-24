25-year-old the newest member of the Ngāti Maniapoto Trust board

Photo / RNZ

“I got a call on Friday saying I had made the cut after throwing my name in the hat,” says Luke Moss after finding out he had just become the newest member of the Ngāti Maniapoto Trust Board.

Currently finishing his masters in Māori and indigenous studies, Moss is hopeful that this new appointment will allow him to make an impact for good within his community.

“I think there’s not enough rangatahi in these positions where decisions are being made for our iwi, so hopefully I can combat that with my new position on the board.”

Moss acknowledges the role model that he has become and hopes he can continue to inspire rangatahi to aspire to leadership positions within government spaces.

He says they need to see more Māori faces in these positions in order to be interested.

“If our voice is heard early, then when we make it to those spaces, we can carry on that voice."