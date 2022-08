There are 2,618 new community cases and 557 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 today.

This is the lowest number of community cases since late February this year.

Across Aotearoa, there are 30,101 active cases of the virus, almost 8,000 less than this time last week.

Fifteen patients are in intensive care with the virus, five more than yesterday.

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

A further 11 people have died with the virus.