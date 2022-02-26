263 in hospital, five in ICU, as cases climb past 13,000

The Health Ministry says "the growth in hospitalisations and patients in ICU is not unexpected", as 13,606 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported today.

The ministry says parliament anti-mandate protestors are among people now appearing at hospitals.

"We are also beginning to see people who have attended the protest at Parliament, a location of interest and potential super spreader event, showing up in hospitals around the country after returning home, the ministry said in its Saturday update.

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

225 people are receiving hospital care for Covid-19 across Auckland's hospitals, including 44 at North Shore, 89 at Middlemore and 92 at Auckland.

Waikato hospital has a further 26 hospitalisations, Tauranga eight, Taranaki three and Northland one.

In a media release Saturday afternoon, Taranaki DHB said they are dealing with their first hospital cases in the current outbreak, including that of an infant.

"Today we are reporting our first people with COVID-19 in the omicron outbreak to be hospitalised, two adults and an infant. The three people are being isolated and treated for COVID-19 related symptoms on our wards, none are in the Intensive Care Unit."

Five people across Aotearoa are in intensive care. The average age of the current hospitalisations is 54 years old.

"For most people, including children, they will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home, with their family or others they live with, like they normally would with a cold or flu, the ministry says.

"If you or your child start to feel worse, please stay at home and call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453. All GP and urgent care clinic appointments for COVID-19 are free.

"If you or a family member becomes very unwell, such as like having difficulty breathing or chest pains, call 111 immediately. The ambulance will be free."

More than 9,000 of today's new community cases are in Tāmaki Makaurau, which is reporting 9,262 cases, while Waikato has 1,154, Bay of Plenty 690 and Capital and Coast DHB region 413.

In other North Island regions, Northland has 218 new cases, Lakes 185, Hawke’s Bay 106, MidCentral 123, Whanganui 28, Taranaki 52, Tairāwhiti 48, Wairarapa 18, and Hutt Valley 130.

Across the South Island, Nelson Marlborough is reporting 176 new community cases, Canterbury 469, South Canterbury 20, Southern 505, and West Coast 3.

The ministry says the location of six cases is currently 'unknown'.