27 community cases; 33 border cases; one in ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported 27 new community cases and 33 new border cases today.

The ministry also says that over 500,000 (500,821) booster doses have now been administered since late November 2021, representing over 35% of those that are currently eligible, which people can get four months after they have received their second dose.

The Delta outbreak total is now at 11,169 with the active total now at 1,073.

Of the new cases, 16 are in Waikato, five in Waikato, two in Western Bay of Plenty, one each in Wellington and Lakes (in Rotorua), and two in Hawkes Bay.

The Hawkes Bay cases tested positive in Waikato but have residential addresses in Hawkes Bay. Both cases are linked to reported cases in Waikato, and both are isolating in Te Kūiti. There are no known exposure events associated with these cases in Hawkes Bay, the ministry says.

The Wellington case attended the Britomart Block Party in Auckland on New Year's Eve, and is currently isolating. Currently, no associated locations of interest have been identified in Wellington. Anyone who attended the Britomart Block Party event between 11:15pm on December 31 and 2:30am on January 1 are advised to immediately get tested then self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

In the Waikato, two of the new cases are in Hamilton and each in Ngāruawāhia, Whitianga and Coromandel town, with the three of these cases unlinked.

The Northland case is linked to a known case in the Hokianga and was already in isolation as a close contact when they tested positive. Investigations continue to confirm any potential exposure from this case. This case will be officially included in tomorrow's tally as it missed the ministry's cut-off report time.

For the two new Western Bay of Plenty cases, one is a household contact of previous cases, and the other is still under investigation. Both cases are isolating. At this stage, the ministry says no further positive test results have been received related to the drum and bass festival event in Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on January 3 which had been attended by a positive case.

Hospitalisations with Covid-19 are now at 35. There are six in North Shore, one in Northland, 13 in Middlemore, 12 in Auckland and three in Tauranga hospitals. Only one person, in Middlemore hospital, is in ICU.