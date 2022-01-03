27 new Covid community cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, taking the Delta outbreak total to 10,954.

12 of the new cases are in Auckland, one in the Lakes region and seven each in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

There are no new Omicron cases detected at the border or in the community. The ministry says testing continues for the contacts of the border-related Omicron case with community exposures, first announced on Wednesday. To date, all test results received from these contacts have been negative.

Border cases are near the same number of community cases with 24. All are in managed isolation and quarantine.

In the Waikato, two of the new cases are in Whitianga/Matarangi and one each in Te Kūiti, Te Awamutu and in Waihi. Another is yet to have its location confirmed and another is initially reported as Papamoa. Six of these cases have been linked to previous cases and one remains under investigation.

In the Bay of Plenty, four of the new cases are in Tauranga, two in Western Bay of Plenty and one in the Whakatāne District. Six cases are contacts of previously notified cases and one is under investigation.

The new case in the Lakes region is in Rotorua, which is still being investigated for potential links.

In hospitalisations, 44 people are now receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. Six are in North Shore, 12 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemorew, three in Tauranga and one in Lakes hospitals. Five people are in ICU, with three in Middlemore and two in Tauranga.

Vaccine update

Eligible Māori have now reached 500,530 first doses (88%) and 461,770 second doses (81%).

Almost 3000 doses, including 2,200 booster shots, were administered yesterday. The ministry says that from January 5, the interval between second doses and booster shots for eligible New Zealanders will reduce from six months to four months.

135 first doses, 622 second doses and 13 third primary doses were also administered as part of the near 3000 doses from yesterday.