28 new community cases; Capital and Coast DHB close to reaching 90% fully vaccinated Māori

The Ministry of Health has reported 28 new community cases today, taking the Delta outbreak to 11,236 and active cases to 639.

Border cases have also dropped with 13 reported today.

Of the new cases, nine are in Auckland, three in Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, two each in Lakes and Hutt Valley, three in Canterbury and four in the Wairarapa regions.

In the Waikato, two are linked to previous cases and one is under investigation. One is in Ngāruawāhia, one in Whiritoa, and one with location under investigation. Two new locations of interest were confirmed in Whitianga and Hamilton and will be added to the ministry’s locations of interest page.

All of the Bay of Plenty's new cases are in Tauranga. Four of these are close contacts of previously reported cases and interviews continue for the fifth case. All cases are isolating at home or in managed isolation.

In the Lakes region, both cases are in Rotorua and they are linked to previously reported cases. Both cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

All four Wairarapa cases are in the southern part of the region. All cases are isolating in the same house. These cases have links to two new cases in Lower Hutt. The Lower Hutt cases are from the same household and had been in Rotorua recently. Investigations and genome sequencing are underway to confirm the source of infection. Public health staff are working to determine any locations of interest arising from the cases in Hutt Valley and Wairarapa.

All of Canterbury's three cases are household contacts in Christchurch, one of which was reported yesterday by the ministry and is being officially added today. Two are linked to a previously reported case. The third remains under investigation.

34 people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. Four are in North Shore, eight in Auckland, 17 in Middlemore, four in Tauranga and one in Waikato hospital. Two people remain in ICU with one each in Middlemore and Tauranga hospitals.

Vaccine update

The ministry says that Capital and Coast DHB will become the first to reach 90% fully vaccinated Māori The DHB was 32 second doses short of reaching the milestone when clinics closed down yesterday. The ministry says they're expected to reach it some time today. Canterbury and Auckland DHBs are not far behind for 90% eligible double-dosed Māori, and the ministry says they could reach it next week.

88% of all eligible Māori have got their first dose (504,769), and 83% are fully vaccinated (472,228).

3,985,095 first doses (95%); 3,886,724 second doses (92%); 33,993 third primary doses and 637,058 booster doses have been administered to date. Yesterday there 1,437 first doses, 3,842 second doses, 630 primary third doses for immunocompromised people and 41,853 booster doses given out to New Zealanders.