28 new Covid-19 cases; 27 in Auckland, one in Wellington.

Public health director Caroline McElnay says there are 28 new cases of Covid-19 today; 27 in Auckland and one case in Wellington.

The case in Wellington is a close contact of another case and was already in managed isolation/quarantine facility.

It brings the total case numbers to 764.

Some 25 of today's cases have been epidemiologically linked, with three in the process.

Another 33 cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 731.

Based on their modelling, the reproductive number likely remains under one, "showing that we are being successful in breaking the chains of transmission," McElnay says.

There are 43 cases in hospital; all in Auckland. There are 11 at North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore hospital and 14 in Auckland City Hospital. Of these, nine are in ICU and three are on ventilation.

Cases at the border

There are four new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border in managed isolation.

All arrived in New Zealand on August 28.

Three of these are from Afghanistan and are in quarantine in Auckland, and one is from Sri Lanka and quarantining in Hamilton.

More to come.