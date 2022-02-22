2,846 Covid cases; more in hospitals

New Covid community cases and hospitalisations continued to climb in today's Covid update from the Ministry of Health.

Some 2,846 new Covid-19 community cases are being reported. Of these, 36 are in Northland, 1,802 in Auckland, 285 in Waikato, 86 in Bay of Plenty, 19 in Lakes, 25 each in Hawke's Bay, Hutt Valley and Mid Central, 19 in Whanganui, 26 in Taranaki, 17 in Tairāwhiti, two in Wairarapa, 84 in Capital & Coast, 77 in Nelson-Marlborough, 105 in Canterbury, four in South Canterbury and 206 in Otago/Southland

The active case total is now at 18,628.

Border cases remain low, with 15 being reported, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine hotels.

Another record has been reached for people receiving hospital-level care with Covid-19, with 143 being reported today. There are 27 in North Shore, 51 in Middlemore, 50 in Auckland, five in Tauranga, seven in Waikato and one each in Lakes, Tairāwhiti and Canterbury hospitals. Despite the hospitalisations, one one is in intensive care.

In the northern regions only, 19 of the hospitalised cases are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated, 80 people are fully vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case and four are of unknown status.

Of eligible Māori, 90.7% are partially vaccinated, 86.9% are fully vaccinated and 56.6% have had their booster dose.

There were 27,770 booster doses administered across the country yesterday.

There were also 471 first doses, 981 second doses, 66 third primary doses, 1,273 paediatric first doses and 125 paediatric second doses given yesterday as well.