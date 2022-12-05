28th Māori Battalion honoured by thousands at Rotorua medal ceremony

Thousands turned out for the handover of 28th Māori Battalion medals at Te Papaiouru Marae, Rotorua over the weekend. Photo / NZME / Andrew Warner

Thousands of people turned out to see the whānau of 89 Māori battalion soldiers finally receive their World War II medals, at a ceremony at Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua over the weekend.

Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies, the last remaining soldier of the 28th Māori Battalion attended alongside Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri, Minister for Māori development Willie Jackson, with Minister Kiritapu Allan also attending and presenting medals.

“Each ceremony is subtly different, here in Rotorua today on Paipaiouru Marae it was both emotional and joyful. The feeling of aroha was tangible and the knowledge that we are helping to put something right for the whānau of those men who marched into history is a real privilege.” Colonel Trevor Walker, representing Chief of Army Major General John Boswell, said of the ceremony, calling it a “fantastic occasion”.

“We are especially thankful for the presence of Sir Bom Gillies at today’s ceremony. To have a veteran from that storied battalion here with us today makes this ceremony very special.”

The last remaining member of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies. Photo / NZME / Andrew Warner

Following World War II, it was government policy to require veterans to apply for their medals, which were then issued via mail, because issues arose following World War I, when around 10 per cent of the medals sent to veterans or their families were returned due to outdated address information.

A lot of World War II veterans however failed to receive their medals for a number of reasons.

Prominent Māori legal scholar David Stone launched a campaign to unite the medals with their rightful owners, by working with NZDF Personnel Archives to track down the veterans, and their next of kin.

Stone’s mahi identified some 500 sets of medals from the 28th Māori Battalion which was one of Aotearoa's most decorated contingents from the war effort.

There have already been three ceremonies at Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, and Christchurch to handover the previously unawarded medals. Two more ceremonies are scheduled for Trentham and Waitangi in 2022–2023.

The Ngatuere Whānau (left-right) Rhys, Summer-Rose 7, Skylah Jaye 11 at the presentation of resentation of B Company Maori Battalion medals at Te Papaiouru Marae, Rotorua. Photo / NZME / Andrew Warner

Stone told TeAoMaori.news earlier this year the NZDF is still trying to track down hundreds of whānau who are due medals, and urged people to consult a database of those medals awaiting collection.

Family members who see their whānau on the list, can apply to have their medals repatriated by filling this form out.

Details of the handover process can be found on the NZDF website.

Presentation of B Company Māori Battalion medals at Te Papaiouru Marae Rotorua. Photo / NZME / Andrew Warner